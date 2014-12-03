Live Doppler 10 Forecast

Lafayette, LA Extended Forecast
Mon
2
Thunderstorms
80%
78°
58°
Tue
3
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°
50°
Wed
4
Partly Sunny
0%
59°
39°
Thu
5
Partly Sunny
0%
55°
35°
Fri
6
Isolated Rain
30%
52°
32°
Sat
7
Isolated Rain
30%
49°
34°
Sun
8
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°
46°
Mon
1p
70%
77°
Mon
2p
60%
76°
Mon
3p
20%
73°
Mon
4p
20%
73°
Mon
5p
10%
72°
Mon
6p
10%
70°
Mon
7p
10%
68°
Mon
8p
10%
67°
Mon
9p
10%
65°
Mon
10p
10%
64°
Mon
11p
20%
63°
Tue
12a
10%
62°
Tue
1a
20%
62°
Tue
2a
10%
61°
Tue
3a
20%
60°
Tue
4a
10%
59°
Tue
5a
10%
57°
Tue
6a
10%
57°
Tue
7a
20%
56°
Tue
8a
10%
58°
Tue
9a
10%
60°
Tue
10a
10%
63°
Tue
11a
0%
68°
Tue
12p
0%
72°
Tue
1p
0%
74°
Tue
2p
0%
75°
Tue
3p
0%
74°
Tue
4p
0%
74°
Tue
5p
0%
71°
Tue
6p
0%
66°
Tue
7p
10%
64°
Tue
8p
10%
62°
Tue
9p
10%
60°
Tue
10p
10%
59°
Tue
11p
10%
58°
Wed
12a
10%
58°
Wed
1a
10%
57°
Wed
2a
10%
57°
Wed
3a
10%
56°
Wed
4a
10%
55°
Wed
5a
10%
54°
Wed
6a
10%
54°
Wed
7a
10%
54°
Wed
8a
10%
55°
Wed
9a
10%
56°
Wed
10a
10%
57°
Wed
11a
10%
58°
Today At A Glance –
Monday is starting off warm and muggy but mostly quiet with only a few light showers early this morning. Storms will become more likely and widespread across Acadiana as we get into the late morning and early afternoon. Strong to severe weather is possible today with damaging winds being the primary threat but the setup is conducive for isolated tornadoes. Currently, Storm Prediction Center has most of Acadiana hatched in an “enhanced risk” which is a 3 out of 5 for likelihood for severe storms. Drier weather will return tomorrow with a cold blast of air on track for later this week. –Meteorologist Chris Cozart
