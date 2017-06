Old Tyme Grocery (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

New Orleans Style Fried Shrimp Po-boy

Strawberry, Orange & Banana Snoball stuffed with Vanilla Ice Cream

Polar Parched Snoball topped with Cream

Address: 218 W St Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506

Hours of Operation: Mon – Fri, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sat, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

