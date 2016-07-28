What happened to Walter Guillory?

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Walter Guillory, former Executive Director of the Lafayette and Opelousas Housing Authorities, is now a free man after serving time in a federal prison.

Guillory spoke to News 10 for the first time on Thursday morning since being released from prison.

“A lot of times when you personally are not living right you don’t make good decisions, I mean you just don’t,” said Guillory.

A few bad decisions is what Guillory says he’s paying for.

“Very poor decisions,” said Guillory.

Guillory served 18 months in prison on federal bid law and bribery charges.

“Sometimes I just have to pinch myself and be thankful to God that he’s given me all the intangible things that I needed to make it through that,” said Guillory.

The investigation surrounding Guillory came on the heels of an audit that revealed financial and other irregularities, prompting him to resign from both housing authorities back in 2010.

“I just shake my head because I can see so much clearer now on the past things,” said Guillory.

It was in February 2014 that Guillory admitted to receiving more than $100,000 in bribes from contractors, in return for the awarding of new contracts or the renewal of existing ones with the two housing authorities.

“When you’re going through things, even if it’s because of your own bad decisions, you will still come out of it,” said Guillory.

Guillory says he’s living proof of how such an humbling experience has changed his life forever.

“There’s no bitterness, there’s no anger, there’s no guilt,” said Guillory.

Upon being released from prison on Monday, Guillory says he’s clear on what his purpose is in life.

“To surrender my life and do work in the church,” said Guillory.

Which has led him to organize a Unity Fellowship that 21 churches from across the state will take part in.

“We go meet people that are going through things,” said Guillory. “Our goal is to introduce Jesus to them and to meet their immediate needs and to tie them into social agencies that can help them.”

Guillory started the Unity Fellowship, a group of Churches of Christ, before he served time in prison.

As he moves forward in life, Guillory says he wants to inspire other individuals to not make the same mistakes he once made.

“There’s someone out there or some people out there that maybe going through or doing the same things that maybe I have experienced, and I can say this is not the right way, particularly to young people,” said Guillory.

The Unity Fellowship will kick off Saturday, August 6 at Riverside Church of Christ in Lafayette.

The public is invited to attend.