Flooding disaster in Cypress Island: One month later

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La (KLFY) – Its been one month since flooding wrecked havoc on south Louisiana. While many residents are in the course of rebuilding, some are just beginning the road to recovery.

Residents in the Cypress Island area are starting to pick up the pieces as they try to get their homes back in order. That area in particular was one of the last areas to start to see some relief.

“It slowly took a while for the water to go down,” said Cypress Island resident, Christy LaLonde.

LaLonde says she and her neighbors had to battle lingering floodwaters for three long weeks.

“It was rough,” said LaLonde.

LaLonde says the flooding was like a scene from a movie.

“When the water was coming up, it was coming up,” said LaLonde.

LaLonde says the water almost topped her 4 ft. pool. She says she’s been living in Cypress Island for about 6 years and has never seen anything like it.

“We lost stuff; we don’t even know where it went, stuff that wasn’t closed up just floating, like our lawn mower,” said LaLonde.

LaLonde says she didn’t know just how bad the damage was until the water finally receded.

“I left and went down the road and saw the debris on the left side of me and that’s when I got emotional because you would never think that your neighborhood, people that you know and grown up with, this would happen to them,” said LaLonde.

LaLonde says her family was one of the lucky ones to make it through the flood without damage, but she says seeing all the debris at the curb around her is heartbreaking.

“Especially the neighbors across the street, they lost pretty much everything in their house and everything on the backside of their house,” said LaLonde.

Despite the tragedy that has left much of their neighborhood destroyed, LaLonde says the community’s outpouring of support has been wonderful.

News 10 is told that flood damage in the area has left many of the homes in unlivable conditions.