Double homicide in Plaisance leaves nearby residents in “shock”

PLAISANCE, La (KLFY) – Little information is known about the motive behind a double homicide in Plaisance over the weekend, however, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff says they’re working with the public to get answers.

“We’re trying to find out what happened and why,” said St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Bobby Guidroz.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Cosay Rd. in Plaisance where two men identified as 19-year-old Shawn Parish and 21-year-old Nakia Ramer Jr., both of Opelousas, were found shot to death in a vehicle.

“A passerby reported two men in a vehicle, the lights were on, partially in a ditch, and when he got out to investigate he noticed that two men were in the car shot,” said Sheriff Guidroz.

Sheriff Guidroz says multiple shots were fired and right now the motive is unclear.

“We’re looking at whether it was a drug deal, we’re looking at a couple of other things that we don’t care to mention right now, but we do have an idea of what it was about,” said Sheriff Guidroz.

Sheriff Guidroz says they’ve been interviewing residents in the area and looking for any possible surveillance footage.

“It’s an unfortunate event, two young men to die in such a way; a senseless death,” said Sheriff Guidroz.

Sheriff Guidroz says they have at least one lead that they’re following, but wouldn’t comment on the actual number of suspects they’re looking for.

Meanwhile, residents in the area are still in shock that something like this happened just feet away from their homes.

“I was shocked! I couldn’t even believe it, it’s so quiet,” said Plaisance resident, Kate Bordelon. “You wouldn’t even think anything like that would happen, especially back here in the country.”

Bordelon says the news comes as a shock because she says there’s no drug activity or hardly any crime in the area.

“I’ve been living here for two years, my boyfriend has been living here for six years, and nothing has ever happened like this, ever,” said Bordelon.

The double homicide remains under investigation.