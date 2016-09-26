Sheriff identifies two men found dead in Plaisance

PLAISANCE, La. (KLFY) –  The sheriff of St. Landry Parish has identified the two men who were found dead inside of a car along Cosay Road over the weekend.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the two men were Shawn Parish, 19, and Nakia Ramer Jr., 21, both of Opelousas.

A passing motorist discovered the two bodies just before 5 a.m. Saturday and called authorities.

Investigators discovered 18 .223 caliber shell casings at the scene, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

VICTIM: Nakia Ramer Jr., 21, (Photo Courtesy: St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office)
VICTIM: Shawn Parish, 19, (Photo Courtesy: St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office)

 

