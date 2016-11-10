Residents react to Port Barre High School coach’s arrest

PORT BARRE, La (KLFY) – Residents are in disbelief to hear that a Port Barre High School coach is being accused of inappropriate behavior with several students.

“I just think it’s horrible they ought to let her go and never let her go back to where there are kids,” said Port Barre resident, Irene Bergeron, referring to the arrest of 45-year-old Nicole Aymond.

Aymond, the school’s girls’ head basketball coach and P.E. teacher, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation after Port Barre Police received information from a concerned parent of Aymond possibly having sexual contact with students.

Disturbing allegations that have several residents in shock.

“It upset us very much,” said Bergeron. “We know of her and we know who she’s married to and it just hurts us to think she could even do something like that.”

“I have one child that goes to the school and being in a school should be an environment that you should feel safe,” said one Port Barre High parent, who identified himself as “Cotton.”

Port Barre Police Chief, Deon Boudreaux, says for several years his office has received reports of teachers having sex with students from the school, but he says this is the first time someone has come forth with evidence.

Chief Boudreaux says after speaking with two of the students involved, investigators found text messages of nude photos of Aymond in their phones.

“Instead of helping these kids and teaching them, she’s showing them the wrong thing,” said Bergeron.

“It was unfortunate on her part that she got caught and being that she’s married, it’s wrong in every circumstance,” said Cotton.

Chief Boudreaux says Aymond admitted to having sexual intercourse with two students and sexual contact with a third.

All three students are between the ages of 17 and 18.

“For a woman doing that to a child I find it very disturbing,” said Cotton.

Aymond is charged with three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between educators and students. Her bond is set at $7500.

The St. Landry Parish School Board has issued a statement saying there will be no comment on this matter, but they are investigating the allegations.

Chief Boudreaux says just this morning officers also investigated a report of another student having sex with another teacher at the same school, but he says they couldn’t find any evidence.