4 suspects in stolen truck take deputies on high-speed chase through New Iberia; 1 suspect still at large

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Three men are now in police custody and authorities are searching for a fourth after a high-speed chase through New Iberia this evening.

Iberia Parish deputies located a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling west on Admiral Doyle Drive around 5 p.m.

The truck was reported stolen in Youngsville on December 10, 2016.

When deputies tried to stop the truck, “the driver immediately accelerated and led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through New Iberia which lasted 11 minutes,” Captain Wendell Raborn said.

The truck crashed into several parked cars on Deare Street and then the four suspects jumped out of the truck while it was still moving.

Deputies arrested the driver, 28-year-old Christopher Archangel of Jeanerette, and 21-year-old Dante Archangel, of Jeanerette.

A third suspect, 19-year-old Darien Kiel of New Iberia, was located a short time later. The fourth suspect is still at large.

Deputies recovered two loaded handguns and a loaded semi-automatic rifle and illegal narcotics. Archangel was injured when he jumped from the moving vehicle and was admitted to a local hospital.

All three suspects in custody will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated flight, possession of illegal narcotics, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number and multiple traffic charges.

Raborn says more charges may be added after deputies finish their investigation.

Anyone with any information about the fourth suspect is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.