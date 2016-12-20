Experts give tips on holiday travel

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Many will be traveling for the holidays. If you’re one of them, there are some things you need to know to ensure your safety–whether you’re flying or driving to your destination.

At the Lafayette Regional Airport, officials believe in the coming days leading up to the holidays, thousands will be coming and going.

So far, things have been running smoothly at the airport and officials say it will get busier the closer we get to Christmas.

“We’re doing well this year. Actually a slight increase over last year,” said Steven Picou, Executive Director of the Lafayette Regional Airport.

Picou says when it comes to flying during the holidays you want to make sure you arrive an hour and a half prior to your flight.

“Particularly that 90 minutes is important in the morning flights where we have three airlines flying out at one time, so the checkpoint can get overwhelmed so it’s best that if you’re here in 90 minutes you’re almost pretty much guaranteed to get on the flight,” said Picou.

Picou says also be sure to check with TSA for the rules on liquids and carry-on items.

Now to switch gears, if you plan on putting the petal to the metal then it’s recommended to have your vehicle checked before hitting the road.

“Check your air in your tires, see if you need an oil change, check your air filter and your wiper blades especially if it’s going to rain, and check all your fluids,” said Nathan Buquet, a technician at T-Boy’s Tire & Automotive.

Buquet says you’ll also want to make sure you’re safety tools are stocked and ready for use just in case of an emergency.

Regardless of which way you choose to travel just be safe this holiday season.