Fire protection agreement between Scott and LFD on shaky ground

The Scott Volunteer Fire Department’s agreement with the Lafayette Fire Department is on shaky ground.

Scott firefighters could be calling it quits, at least outside of the city limits.

“If some agreement is reached before midnight December 26th, then it goes back to normal,” Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told reporters.

Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says the city of Scott’s legal counsel claims the $50,000 Lafayette Consolidated Government is offering the Scott Volunteer Fire Department to respond outside Scott city limits is not enough.

“I’m confident that we will workout an agreement to continue services,” Robideaux said.

The mayor-president admits the parish budget is tight and says the rotating $80,000 that’s allotted to volunteer fire departments is no longer doable, along with paying for calls after the $50,000 dollars has been spent.

“We hope to be able to come up with a solution that works for everybody but that’s fair for all the other municipalities that are continuing to make their calls for the $50,000,” Robideaux explained.

He added that as of midnight on December 26, 2016, SVFD will no longer respond to fire calls in the unincorporated areas.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit tells residents not to worry and there will be no interruption of services.

“The dispatch is going to look at the chart and send the closest fire apparatus to your assistance and once that truck gets there, if they need additional help they will call for additional help. so, that’s not going to change,” Benoit said.

LCG has requested all LFD fire equipment, such as trucks or radios, being used by Scott Volunteer Fire be returned for it be used elsewhere.

“In the absence of an agreement which we do not have right now, we are choosing to take care of the constituents and do that,” Robideaux said.

Meanwhile, calls from within Scott city limits will continue to be directed to the Scott Volunteer Fire Department.

In a press release, the mayor of Scott pro tem and the Scott Fire Board president says what LCG has offered would over time jeopardized their financial ability to provide first rate service to Scott residents.

Therefore, they say that they have no choice but to discontinue serving the unincorporated areas unless a new agreement can be reached.