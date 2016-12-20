Iberia Parish officials improving drainage to prevent future flooding

The historic flood in August left many areas under water and revealed many drainage issues.

Now, Iberia Parish officials are working to decrease the chances of flooding in the future.

The Delahoussaye Canal is one of many drainage concerns being addressed in Iberia Parish.

In fact, the large branches and piles of mud you see here have been picked out of the canal over the past several months.

Cleaning of the Delahoussaye Canal is already making a difference.

“It started with about 6 inches of water we’re probably pulling about 6 foot of water now,” Public Works Superintendent Dexter Miguez said.

The removal of tires and even whole trees in some areas will improve draining.

“The drainage is going to be a lot better because the water is actually going to be able to move out now,” Miguez added.

“We have significant drainage problems in the parish. And what we are trying to do right now is identify where the problem areas are,” Iberia Parish President Larry Richard told News 10.

Which is why they began in the nearly six-mile-long Delahoussaye Canal; one that had not been cleaned in more than 20 years.

“We’re going to move from there and we’re going to the next one. But we have to address all these main channels we have in Iberia Parish and get them to where they can handle the capacity of water that’s flowing through this parish,” Richard said.

Aubrey Ourso lives on the banks of the canal and says they haven’t flooded in their nine years but the improved flow is better for fishing.

“Now that the parish has come and cleaned it all out, w shave a new fishing wharf, thanks to them, and about 6 foot of water compared to six inches,” Ourso said.

“We’re trying to take care of the areas that we know are going to flood the people of Iberia Parish,” Richard told News 10.

After speaking with the residents, some are actually looking forward to the next storm to see if the canal works.

Parish President Larry Richard will hold a town hall meeting next month to update the public on drainage, road, and construction projects.