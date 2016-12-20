Jennings woman charged with arson in October house fire

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Heather Boudreaux is accused of arson. (Photo Credit: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A Jennings woman is accused of arson in connection with a residential fire that occurred on Panchoville Road on October 12, 2016.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, said 37-year-old Heather Lynn Boudreaux was arrested today by the State Fire Marshal and detectives on a warrant for simple arson.

During her arrest, deputies discovered she was in possession of schedule II narcotics, according to Ivey.

Boudreaux was additionally charged with possession of schedule II narcotics and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail without bond.

