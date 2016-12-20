New Iberia government officials say goodbye

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The 2016 election was just a month ago and as the end of the year draws nearer, some government officials are saying goodbye.

In New Iberia, Mayor Hilda Curry, District 2 Councilwoman Peggy Gerac and District 5 Councilman Raymond Lewis are finishing up their terms this month.

“It has been a pleasure. I don’t think my life would have ever been the same without the city council,” Gerac said.

“It is a little bittersweet. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life in retirement and my future endeavors. But I will miss citizens of New Iberia,” Curry said.

Gerac says she’s hopeful as her nephew Marlon Lewis takes on her position. It runs in the family as her father was the District 2 councilman before her.

“It’s just affected me in a way that I can’t explain because my daddy is looking down on us and I didn’t left him down and I want Marlon to walk in his own footsteps,” Gerac said.

Councilman Raymond Lewis did not attend the council meeting to say goodbye, because of what he said are election controversies.

Voters did not re-elect him this past November.

But Lewis said he’s proud of his 10 years of service as a city councilman.

“I’d just like to thank the voters and my family who sacrificed so much to allow me to serve in public service for 12 years,” Lewis said.

All three officials say they’re now ready for some much needed time with family.

“I’m learning to understand finally what flavor of ice cream they like, what they like to do,” Lewis said.

“I hate to leave my fellow council member because we worked so well together but I need to be with my grandchildren,” Gerac said.

“I love New Iberia. I’m not going anywhere. And I certainly want to see the city grow and progress,” Curry said.

The last day for the mayor and city council members is December 31st.