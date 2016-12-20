Police investigating 2nd shooting in Crowley this week

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the scene just after 5:00 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Avenue L.

Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified person with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Chief Jimmy Broussard tells News 10 that investigators are still working on identifying the victim so next of kin can be notified.

Police are questioning a person of interest and charges are pending, but Chief Broussard says a suspect has not yet been officially identified.

The fatal shooting is the second shooting this week.

“There has been a lot more activity and part of it is unfortunately because the days of settling disputes with words or settling disputes with fists have now evolved to settling disputes with weapons,” says Chief Broussard.

Broussard says his department is working diligently to address growing gun violence in the city.

“We are doing everything we possibly can. We’ve stepped up patrols, our detectives are working tirelessly, our whole department is working tirelessly to cease the activity with weapons.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crowley Police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

