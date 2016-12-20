“Medical condition” believed to cause fatal fire in Youngsville cane field

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Police are trying to determine what caused a motorist to drive into a sugarcane field and die in a subsequent fire.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

Youngsville Police received the call around 9:50 a.m. this morning and found the burned car in a sugarcane field in the 100 block of Savoy Road.

An unidentified body was found inside the vehicle.

Chief Rickey Boudreaux said he believes the victim had a medical condition that caused them to pull over into the cane field but authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm.

While the car was in the field, the heat from the catalytic converter ignited the grass on fire which subsequently engulfed the vehicle in flames.

Police are working to positively identify the body which was located inside of the vehicle, and establish a cause of death.