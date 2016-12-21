Assistant warden at Angola arrested on second degree rape charge

A West Feliciana Parish man was arrested Tuesday on one count of second degree rape.

Barrett L. Boeker, 34, is the assistant warden at Angola for Camp J, says Ken Pastorek with the Department of Corrections.

He has been employed at the prison since 2001.

He is currently on administrative leave pending the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation.

The incident allegedly occurred at Boeker’s home, which is on Angola property.

Officials say he was off duty at the time of the incident and it did not involve any inmates.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on December 20 and Boeker turned himself in to authorities the same day.

His bond is set at $200,000.

The case remains under investigation.