Defense wants some restrictions lifted in conditional release of CJ Saloom

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Nothing has changed were the words of Judge John Trahan as he ruled to keep the restrictions in place for CJ Saloom.

For the third time this year, the defense of CJ Saloom has tried to have some of the restrictions lifted in Saloom’s conditional release, for the 1993 killing of Dr. Joseph Henry Tyler.

Sorry, I flipped out. That’s was 24 years ago; long time, almost a quarter of a century.

a remorseful cj saloom after removal of certain restrictions of his release are denied.

In January, Judge John Trahan agreed to have Saloom moved to a less restricted living facility in Baton Rouge.

One of the conditions was Saloom where an ankle monitor, which his defense attorney, Thomas Guilbeau, disagreed with.

He should have been allowed to move on and go to unsupervised probation, with the specific conditions that he take Risperdal drug for the rest of his life, that he see a psychiatrist monthly the rest of his life, and the other conditions. That’s all agreed to. But we did not prevail.

At Wednesday’s hearing to have Saloom’s conditional release terminated, Judge Trahan ruled against it because saloom had not moved to the less restricted facility in January.

Defense council had an opportunity to send the defendant to a less restricted facility and they haven’t pursued that. So really, I think non of the evidence had changed and so there was really so reason or foundation for the judge to change his original January ruling.

Judge Trahan says if CJ can be successful in a less restricted facility, he would be happy to consider relaxing the conditions of saloom’s release.

As for now, the widow of cj’s victim is still waiting on a verbal apology.

I would like a personal l, face to face apology, because that would mean so much more.

Although expert witnesses for the state and the defense agree that Saloom has not posed a threat to himself or others in more than a decade.

The judge says that was in a controlled environment. Judge Trahan will re-evaluate the situation after CJ proves successful in a less restricted facility.

In Lafayette, Dalfred Jones for KLFY News Ten.””