Deputies seize over $27k worth of drugs and money during traffic stop on Verot School Rd.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia man is in custody after Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop that uncovered multiple drugs and money.

The stop was conducted at approximately 8:34 p.m. Tuesday evening on Verot School Road.

Further investigation at the scene uncovered 527.9 grams of high grade marijuana with a street value of approximately $10,752.

504 individual MDMA tablets were also found that were valued at $15,120, along with other drug paraphernalia and $1,208 in cash.

The driver of the vehicle, indentified as Jonathan Lightfoot, 29, of New Iberia was arrested.

Public Information officer John Mowell says Lightfoot was charged with possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances along with various other charges.

 

 

