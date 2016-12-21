Duson man arrested after attempted shooting in Scott

Ted Arceneaux (Photo Credit: Scott Police Department)
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Police have taken a man into custody after an altercation involving weapons.

Officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of Domingue Street to investigate an active disturbance.

Ted Arceneaux, 19, of Duson was arrested without incident.

According to one witness, Arceneaux arrived at the residence and pulled out two handguns and fired at the witness, but the gun malfunctioned and he fled the scene.

Arceneaux came back to the residence later attempting to fight with the witnesses when he was subsequently apprehended by police.

Chief Chad Leger says both firearms used in the alleged incident were found at a nearby residence where Arceneaux was staying.

Bullet holes were found on the door of that home that stem from an earlier incident where Arceneaux fired one of the guns at the door after threatening to shoot the victim.

(Photo Credit: Scott Police Department)
Officers also recovered suspected stolen property from recent but unrelated burglaries in the City of Scott.

Arceneaux was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and faces the following charges:

  • Attempted First Degree Murder
  • Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

