Electrical malfunction leads to closure of Breaux Bridge Walmart

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) The Breaux Bridge Walmart closed earlier this afternoon after there was a malfunction of the secondary service wire that leads into the store, said a spokesperson for the Breaux Bridge Fire Department.

He said firefighters were dispatched to Walmart just after 3 p.m. and by that time, the store had been evacuated of employees and customers. There was no fire or injuries, he said.

An underground wire between the transformer and the store malfunctioned, the spokesperson said.

He had no idea how long the store would be closed.

No one at Walmart answered the phone at 4:50 p.m. today.

The store is located at 1932 Rees St in Breaux Bridge.

