Eunice man arrested after alleged road rage incident

ACADIA PARISH (KLFY) – A Eunice man was arrested after a road rage incident on Highway 13.

Deputies responded to the scene north of Highway 13 in regards to reports of a vehicle being chased by another vehicle.

One of the vehicles was eventually stopped near the Acadia Parish/St. Landry Parish line.

“During the investigation, deputies discovered that the suspect in this case became upset as a vehicle passed him. The suspect then fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle. Our deputies intercepted the “chase” and were able to stop the suspect vehicle. The victim in this case proceeded to the Eunice Police Department for his safety” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

Mark Miller, 34, of Eunice was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Chief Gibson says additional charges are pending.