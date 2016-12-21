Gov. John Bel Edwards reflects on challenges and successes of 2016

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) – During a press conference Wednesday morning Gov. John Bel Edwards took a look back over the year–reflecting on some of the challenges and successes for the state of Louisiana.

Gov. Edwards says this has been a challenging, yet very rewarding year for the state and says there’s still a lot of work to be done as we head into 2017.

“Very optimistic about our state and very proud of the accomplishments we’ve been able to make in this first year under difficult circumstances,” said Gov. Edwards.

Putting Louisiana first–that’s what the governor says he lives by from day to day.

He touted his efforts to bring federal tax dollars to the state to improve infrastructure. He says he addressed the $2 billion budget deficit for this fiscal year and the $1 billion dollar shortfall from the previous year, and he says he expanded access to healthcare coverage and stabilized the budget for higher education.

“So as we move forward toward the end of the year and look forward to 2017, no doubt we’re going to have significant challenges in that year as well,” said Gov. Edwards.

One big challenge this year was the officer involved shooting of Baton Rouge native, Alton Sterling, which made national headlines. Gov. Edwards commends Louisiana citizens for their response to the tragedy.

“They gave rise to concern and anxiety, they did it through protest and demonstration, but they did it in a nonviolent way,” explained Gov. Edwards, but he says what he’ll remember most about this year–the day a gunman opened fire on six Baton Rouge officers–killing three.

“What that did to this community, to all of Louisiana, that was the hardest day in office,” said Gov. Edwards.

Then one month later–tragedy struck again, this time leaving most of south Louisiana in shambles.

“We had 56 of our 64 parishes to declare major federal disasters this year because of flooding, and the flood in August actually resulted in the death of 13 individuals,” said Gov. Edwards. “Certainly my heart breaks for the individuals whose lives were turned upside down and remain upside down.”

However, the governor says he takes some comfort in the fact that the state is well ahead in the recovery process.

“We believe that by March or April we will be repairing people’s homes–making permanent repairs,” said Gov. Edwards.