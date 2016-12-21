Lafayette Police see decrease in shoplifting after “C.O.P.S.” unit implemented in early 2016

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department says they have seen a decrease in shoplifting thanks in part to a new program that was implemented by Deputy Chief Reginald Thomas in early 2016.

The unit was implemented in March, which saw a 40.63 % increase in shoplifting compared to the March 2015.

The Department’s Community Oriented Policing Squad (C.O.P.S.) unit consists of designated officers who work on specific community policing projects.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says after 9 months of work by the C.O.P.S. unit, there have been 242 shoplifting arrests and a 5.36% decrease in shoplifting in November compared to last year.

Officers in the unit have helped turn a corner in the efforts against shoplifting by participating in monthly meetings and bulletins with local retailers.

Ratcliff says the unit has also worked with the City Prosecutor’s Office and the District Attorney’s office to prosecute repeat offenders.

He adds that the C.O.P.S. unit will continue these efforts and be out in full force throughout the holiday season.

