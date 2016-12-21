Manhunt in Cecilia leads to 2 murder investigation arrests

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Kieon Alexander, 20, Hannah Theriot, 18. (Photos Courtesy: Breaux Bridge Police Department)
Kieon Alexander, 20, Hannah Theriot, 18. (Photos Courtesy: Breaux Bridge Police Department)

CECILIA, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man is in custody after he lead police on a chase overnight in St. Martin Parish.

Kieon Alexander, 20, was wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in November on Tina Street.

Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu tells News 10 that U.S. Marshals, State Police and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the manhunt that began after a tip lead police to a location off of George Dupuis Road.

Cantu says, after several hours of searching, Alexander was found near Potato Shed Road.

Alexander was arrested and charged with 2nd-Degree Murder and Probation Violation.

A second suspect, Hannah Theriot, 18, of Breaux Bridge was charged with Accessory after the fact to 2nd-Degree Murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s