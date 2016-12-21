Manhunt in Cecilia leads to 2 murder investigation arrests

CECILIA, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man is in custody after he lead police on a chase overnight in St. Martin Parish.

Kieon Alexander, 20, was wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in November on Tina Street.

Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu tells News 10 that U.S. Marshals, State Police and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the manhunt that began after a tip lead police to a location off of George Dupuis Road.

Cantu says, after several hours of searching, Alexander was found near Potato Shed Road.

Alexander was arrested and charged with 2nd-Degree Murder and Probation Violation.

A second suspect, Hannah Theriot, 18, of Breaux Bridge was charged with Accessory after the fact to 2nd-Degree Murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.