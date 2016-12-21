Some Entergy Louisiana customers to receive January refund

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Some customers of a major Louisiana utility will see a refund in their January electricity bills.

Entergy Louisiana says in a news release that refunds totaling $70 million will go to customers in 40 parishes.

It’s the result of an agreement approved Wednesday by the Louisiana Public Service Commission allocating costs for replacing steam generators at the Waterford 3 nuclear plant.

The agreement also includes a $9.4 million rate reduction. It affects customers who were served by Entergy Louisiana prior to its being combined with the Entergy Gulf States utility in 2015.

Entergy says the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will see a refund of $37.73 on the January bill, with a 43-cent monthly rate reduction.