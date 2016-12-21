Voters may see parish tax on fall ballot

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Lafayette Parish voters could be asked in Fall 2017 to approve a tax to support parish operations.

City-Parish Council Chairman Jay Castille appointed Tuesday a four-member committee to address the lack of funding for parish functions.

Castille and councilmen Kevin Naquin, Kenneth Boudreaux and Bruce Conque will review a report from the volunteer citizens Future Needs and Funding Committee, which recommended a tax, as well as other options.

“We’re going to put it on the table and give people the chance to do the right thing: save this parish,” Castille said.

Money going into the parish budget has been dwindling for years as tax-generating businesses are gobbled up by municipalities, leaving little revenue to support parish operations.

While preparing the 2016-17 budget, administrators and the council had to slash the parish budget. On Tuesday, external arts/culture and social service agencies felt those cuts.

“Festivals Acadiens called Monday morning and were shocked at the significantly lower amount they’re being recommended for this year,” Shanea Nelson, community development director, told The Daily Advertiser Monday.

The festival requested $50,000 and was slated to receive only $12,988. But Castille proposed Tuesday additional cuts to other arts and culture agencies so that Festivals Acadiens et Créoles funding could be increased by $16,375, bringing its funding to $29,363. Festival International de Louisiane will receive $52,763.

The two festivals, Castille said, help fuel the local economy.

Most of the arts/culture applications approved by a review committee were cut back to $2,500 Tuesday by the council.

Stafford Barnett, a resident of unincorporated Lafayette Parish, asked the council to address drainage problems in the wake of the August flood that brought an inch of rain into his house and flooded hundreds in the parish. A 5-inch rainfall a few weeks ago nearly flooded his house again.

“Not having money is not a good enough answer for us anymore,” he said, urging the council to “give voters some options”