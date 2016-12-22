Acadiana soldiers come home for the holidays

carly1 By Published: Updated:
5eb320ea4db34bbcbdc0aac8effe1a8a

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Some local military families received an early Christmas gift Wednesday as a bus load of soldiers returned to Lafayette for the holidays.

One by one soldiers stepped off of a Greyhound bus and into Downtown Lafayette, where their families greeted them with cheers, signs and plenty of hugs.

Trevon Smith, 18, has been at basic training for the last two months says he feels for those serving who are currently deployed.

“I feel for them even though I’ve only been gone for two months. It gives you an outlook on being away.” said Smith.

His mother, Lindell Domingue, says it was two months too many.

“It was tough to see him leave, it was tough waiting on the phone calls, but I’m really really proud of him.” said Domingue.

Unfortunately, Smith’s arrival came at a tough time according to his father, Keithen Domingue.

“Right now we are going through a trying time, being that he lost his grandmother a couple of days ago.” he said.

But at the end of the day, they have each other and that makes this holiday season one they will cherish forever.

“It’s pretty emotional for us, but we are excited to see him here and I’m sure he will be excited to see his family down in Columbia.” said Keithen.

Acadiana soldiers come home for the holidays (Photos)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s