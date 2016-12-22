LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Some local military families received an early Christmas gift Wednesday as a bus load of soldiers returned to Lafayette for the holidays.

One by one soldiers stepped off of a Greyhound bus and into Downtown Lafayette, where their families greeted them with cheers, signs and plenty of hugs.

Trevon Smith, 18, has been at basic training for the last two months says he feels for those serving who are currently deployed.

“I feel for them even though I’ve only been gone for two months. It gives you an outlook on being away.” said Smith.

His mother, Lindell Domingue, says it was two months too many.

“It was tough to see him leave, it was tough waiting on the phone calls, but I’m really really proud of him.” said Domingue.

Unfortunately, Smith’s arrival came at a tough time according to his father, Keithen Domingue.

“Right now we are going through a trying time, being that he lost his grandmother a couple of days ago.” he said.

But at the end of the day, they have each other and that makes this holiday season one they will cherish forever.

“It’s pretty emotional for us, but we are excited to see him here and I’m sure he will be excited to see his family down in Columbia.” said Keithen.

Acadiana soldiers come home for the holidays (Photos) View as list View as gallery Open Gallery