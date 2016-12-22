Manhunt underway after Calif. gas station employee set on fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the person responsible for killing a Shasta County gas station employee by dousing him with a flammable liquid and lighting him on fire, reports CBS affiliate KHSL.

The deadly gas station fire happened Wednesday night before 7:00 P.M. in Johnson Park at the Rocky Ledge Shell gas station. Responders discovered employee David Wicks at the gas station with severe burns. Wicks was airlifted to the hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Surveillance video shows an unknown suspect entered the store and started to spray a flammable liquid on Wicks. When Wicks emerges from behind the counter, the suspect continues to spray the fluid onto the floor. The assailant ignites the flammable liquid, and the resulting fire engulfs Wicks and the area surrounding him.

The suspect was wearing a yellow rain jacket and pants with a black sweatshirt, and rode away on a black cruiser style bicycle, which was found close by.

Deputies say they’ve found no apparent motive.

If you know anything that can help authorities identify and find the assailant or the bicycle, please contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit at (530) 245-6135, or email them at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us. To qualify for the $10,000 reward, you can contact Secret Witness at http://www.scsecretwitness.com or call (530) 243-2319.