6 hour old infant found in trashcan in New Roads Walmart

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, a baby was found alone in a trash can in a bathroom inside the Walmart on Hospital Rd. in New Roads Friday night.

The Chief Deputy Joe Gannon with the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office says the baby was approximately 4 to 6 hours old. The baby was unresponsive at first, but medical personnel were able to stabilize the baby at the hospital. Officials are temporarily calling the baby girl Olivia.

Police do have the name of a person of interest, but have not yet released that name.

The New Roads Police Department is investigating the incident. Two Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s deputies are assisting. Officials say they hope security footage at the store will help them locate the parents of the baby.

The baby has been taken to Pointe Coupee General Hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition, according to EMS. The baby was transferred to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge via Air Med flight.

The baby is currently in critical, but stable condition.