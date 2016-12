UPDATE From DOTD:

All lanes are open I-10 West at Whiskey Bay (MM 127).

Congestion has reached approximately 5 miles. Use caution.

All lanes are open I-10 West at Whiskey Bay (MM 127). COngestion has reached approximately 5 miles. Use caution. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) December 23, 2016

DOTD reports the right lane is blocked on I-10 West at Whiskey Bay (MM 127) due to a stalled vehicle.

Traffic congestion from this incident has reached approximately 4.5 miles.

The right lane remains blocked I-10 West at Whiskey Bay (MM 127) due to a stalled vehicle. Congestion has reached approximately 4.5 miles. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) December 23, 2016