CHRISTMAS MIRACLE: 2 Louisiana families match perfectly as kidney donors

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two Louisiana families experienced a Christmas miracle.

After two strangers were struggling, they crossed paths and realized how they and their families could help one another survive.

“It was the perfect Christmas present actually,” said patient Drew Moreau, “That’s about all I can say about that, it’s just perfect.”

Moreau was told at age 5 that he would need a kidney transplant at some point in his life.

“Four years ago it got to the point where I needed a kidney transplant or get on dialysis,” said Moreau.

His mother donated one of her kidneys, but it failed.

“You know, I got my hopes up, and then nothing went right at all,” he said.

His sister Ashley Wiggins was next in line, but she found out she was a perfect match for someone else.

“They told her there was no, it was like finding a needle in a haystack,” said Wiggins, “They got the call that they found the needle in the haystack and it was me.””

That someone else had a daughter who was a perfect match for Drew.

Once the surgery was over, Wiggins woke up to two amazing surprises.

“The donor that I gave to, Miss Shela, it was her birthday,” said Wiggins, “And to find out that Natalie had given to my brother and the type of person she was I couldn’t have asked for better.”

“I was ecstatic, said Moreau, “Everybody got, you know, what they needed and everybody was going to be healthy. And it’s just kind of fate that we found each other and everything worked out perfectly.”

With such a gift happening so close to the holidays, Wiggins believes there’s only one explanation.

“Yeah, it’s a Christmas miracle, without a doubt,” said Wiggins.

Wiggins and Moreau agree, their family grew bigger.