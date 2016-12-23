Citrus Bowl show to feature New Iberia dancers

(The Daily Advertiser) – New Iberia will be represented at the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Taylor Derouen and Aaliyah Segura, both eighth graders at Anderson Middle School, will perform during the game’s halftime show.

The two participated in a cheer camp, then were chosen to try out for the performance. They will dance with performers from across the United States.

“They sent us a DVD to work with, and we’ve been practicing every day,” Derouen said.

“We’re a little nervous and very excited,” Segura added.

The dancers will perform while country star Cole Swindell performs his hits “Chillin’ It” and “Let Me See Ya Girl.”

Their families are traveling to Orlando with Derouen and Segura. While in Florida, they will also visit Disney World for the first time.

LSU will play Louisville in the bowl game at 10 a.m.

Derouen is the daughter of Kirby and Sheila Derouen. Segura is the granddaughter of Cindy and Mark Segura. Their cheer sponsors are Nedra Francis and Krista Bell.