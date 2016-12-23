Crime of the Week

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying suspects responsible for a Theft.

On December 12, 2016 Lafayette Police responded to a theft from a business located in the 1900 block of Cameron Street. After concealing several items, the male suspect he was approached by the victim. During the encounter, the suspect raised his shirt and showed a concealed handgun he was carrying in order to intimidate the victim. He was captured on surveillance video exiting a black older model Chevrolet Monte Carlo with silver racing stripes on the roof, trunk and rear bumper. A female accomplice was also seen exiting the same vehicle.

