Deputies investigating homicide near Cecilia

CECILIA, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are investigating a homicide on Orchard Park Road near Cecilia.

Officers have identified the victim as 43-year-old Lionel Porter and said they found him deceased inside his home. As of now, officers did not release the cause of death.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., witnesses said they saw a man with a gun on Orchard Park Road. They said the man then ran into the woods.

A state police officer on scene confirmed with News Ten officers were looking for an armed man in the woods and cleared the scene for safety.

Major Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said these claims are not verified.

“We did send somebody in the woods to see if anybody was there but there was not,” Higgins said.

The case is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

