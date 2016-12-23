LCG announces holiday hours for transit system

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Credit: The Daily Advertiser File Photo
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department has announced service hours for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

They are as follows:

  • Friday, December 23rd:
    • LTS bus service runs until 6:30 p.m.
    • Night Owl service runs until 10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 24th – CHRISTMAS EVE:
    • LTS bus service runs until 2:30 p.m.
    • Night Owl service runs from 2:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 25th – CHRISTMAS DAY:
    • No service all day
  • Monday, December 26th:
    • LTS bus service runs until 6:30 p.m.
    • Night Owl service runs until 10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 31st – NEW YEAR’S EVE:
    • LTS bus service runs until 6:30 p.m.
    • Night Owl service runs until 10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 1st – NEW YEAR’S DAY:
    • No service all day
  • Monday, January 2nd:
    • LTS bus service runs until 6:30 p.m.
    • Night Owl service runs until 10:30 p.m.

Para-transit service will correspond with the LTS Bus and Night Owl service holiday schedules.

 

LTS employees wish everyone a safe and happy holiday!

For information on Lafayette Transit Service, including all rates, routes for day and night-time service, Para-transit service and more, CLICK HERE.

