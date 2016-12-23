LCG announces holiday hours for transit system

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department has announced service hours for the Christmas and New Year holidays.
They are as follows:
- Friday, December 23rd:
- LTS bus service runs until 6:30 p.m.
- Night Owl service runs until 10:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 24th – CHRISTMAS EVE:
- LTS bus service runs until 2:30 p.m.
- Night Owl service runs from 2:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
- Sunday, December 25th – CHRISTMAS DAY:
- No service all day
- Monday, December 26th:
- LTS bus service runs until 6:30 p.m.
- Night Owl service runs until 10:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 31st – NEW YEAR’S EVE:
- LTS bus service runs until 6:30 p.m.
- Night Owl service runs until 10:30 p.m.
- Sunday, January 1st – NEW YEAR’S DAY:
- No service all day
- Monday, January 2nd:
- LTS bus service runs until 6:30 p.m.
- Night Owl service runs until 10:30 p.m.
Para-transit service will correspond with the LTS Bus and Night Owl service holiday schedules.
LTS employees wish everyone a safe and happy holiday!
