LCG announces holiday hours for transit system

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department has announced service hours for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

They are as follows:

Friday, December 23rd: LTS bus service runs until 6:30 p.m. Night Owl service runs until 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 24th – CHRISTMAS EVE: LTS bus service runs until 2:30 p.m. Night Owl service runs from 2:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 25th – CHRISTMAS DAY: No service all day

Monday, December 26th: LTS bus service runs until 6:30 p.m. Night Owl service runs until 10:30 p.m.



Saturday, December 31st – NEW YEAR’S EVE: LTS bus service runs until 6:30 p.m. Night Owl service runs until 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 1st – NEW YEAR’S DAY: No service all day

Monday, January 2nd: LTS bus service runs until 6:30 p.m. Night Owl service runs until 10:30 p.m.



Para-transit service will correspond with the LTS Bus and Night Owl service holiday schedules.

LTS employees wish everyone a safe and happy holiday!

For information on Lafayette Transit Service, including all rates, routes for day and night-time service, Para-transit service and more, CLICK HERE.