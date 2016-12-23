LPSO identifies pizza delivery driver murdered in Duson

Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies investigate the murder of a Papa John's Pizza delivery driver on December 23, 2016, in the 300 Marigny Circle near Duson, La. (Photo Credit: Megan Kelly/KLFY)
DUSON, La. (KLFY) –  Lafayette Parish deputies have identified the Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver who was murdered this afternoon at a Duson apartment complex.
Public Information Officer John Mowell said the driver victim was 54-year-old William D. Kline, of Duson.

Kline was reportedly found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies responded to the area to the report of a gunshot in the 300 block of Marigny Circle around 3:38 p.m.

Mowell said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.

 

 

