LPSO identifies pizza delivery driver murdered in Duson

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish deputies have identified the Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver who was murdered this afternoon at a Duson apartment complex.
Public Information Officer John Mowell said the driver victim was 54-year-old William D. Kline, of Duson.
Kline was reportedly found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Deputies responded to the area to the report of a gunshot in the 300 block of Marigny Circle around 3:38 p.m.
Mowell said the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.