LPSO identifies pizza delivery driver murdered in Duson

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish deputies have identified the Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver who was murdered this afternoon at a Duson apartment complex.

Public Information Officer John Mowell said the driver victim was 54-year-old William D. Kline, of Duson.

Kline was reportedly found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies responded to the area to the report of a gunshot in the 300 block of Marigny Circle around 3:38 p.m.

Mowell said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.

LPSO says they are still notifying the victim's families of the death. They say they will provide updates soon. @KLFY — Megan Kelly (@MeganKellyNews) December 24, 2016

Neighbors say officials found the Papa Johns pizza man right outside the apartment lying on the ground, appeared to be shot. @KLFY pic.twitter.com/q2N6MuAenB — Megan Kelly (@MeganKellyNews) December 23, 2016

Sheriff's deputies on scene at 300 Marigny Circle investigating murder. Neighbors say the man was delivering pizza. @KLFY pic.twitter.com/zac9XBwg2N — Megan Kelly (@MeganKellyNews) December 23, 2016