Motion to move portions of Sugar Cane Festival to Youngsville

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Just last week an attempt to move portions of the Sugar Cane Festival and Fair from New Iberia to Youngsville was nearly passed.

Sugar Cane Festival Board Vice President Doyle Copell of Youngsville introduced the motion.

But the measure failed by an 11-10 vote.

“It appears that there was a vote and that was a vote to keep it in Iberia Parish,” said Iberia Parish President Martin Larry Richard, “I think that they’re trying to ratify it or trying to deal with legal or something like that to see if it’s going to stand.”

Now, many agree that the tradition needs to stay where it started

“It’s been here for years,” said Acadiana Fairgrounds Director Albert Burke, “The surrounding areas can also benefit from the revenues that are generated. We should keep it here. Keep it in the city, keep it in the parish, why would we want to move it somewhere else?”

“The sugarcane farmers, for one, would absoluetly love it to stay here,” said Acadiana Fairgrounds Assistant Director Adrienne Quoyeser, “I mean this is there livelyhood , this is where families grow up. I mean this is who they are.”

The city government is willing to do whatever it takes to keep it there.

“Whatever’s going to be presented to me, as the Parish President, I’m certainly going to do what I can do to keep it right here in the parish and present it to the parish council if it’s something that needs additional authority,” said President Richard, “I wish we have it in Iberia Parish, We want it in Iberia Parish, and again Iberia Parish government is going to do anything that we could possibly do to make it work here in Iberia Parish.”

The final decision will be announced at the Sugarcane Festival’s annual board meeting in January.