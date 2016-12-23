Robotics teams could get more funding

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Three Lafayette Parish schools could soon receive more money for their robotics teams.

Officials are asking the school board to allocate $35,000 for teams at Acadiana High, Comeaux High and David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy.

According to board documents, each school would receive $10,000 for competition entry fees and equipment. Each sponsor would receive a $1,000 stipend. The remaining funds would be for incidental expenses.

The funds would come from an increase in Minimum Foundation Program revenues, according to board documents.

The robotics teams allow students to work on projects related to science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, fields.

“With STEM education on the rise and the local and national work force in need of personnel with the skill set to fill STEM-related career fields, it is important to provide meaningful opportunities for students to engage in innovative activities that are challenging, require real-world applications and address the need for cross-curricular applications between all of the STEM content areas,” officials wrote in board documents.

The U.S. Department of Labor projects 1.4 million STEM-related jobs by 2020.

Officials said a recent study shows students who participate in robotics competitions are more likely to pursue college majors in scientific fields, show greater academic performance, and learn more social and problem-solving skills.

The board will vote whether to approve the allocation on Jan. 4.