Suspect in Abbeville shooting investigation arrested in Erath

La’Daedrick Narcisse (Photo Credit: Abbeville Police Department)
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Abbeville Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Schlessinger Street on Thursday afternoon.

La’Daedrick Narcisse was taken into custody Thursday evening at a residence north of Erath.

Narcisse was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Lieutenant David Hardy tells News 10 that Narcisse was also found in possession of illegal narcotics and booked on those charges as well.

Bond has not been set as of this time.

