UPDATE: Part of LA 103 closed in Port Barre due to water main break

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo: MGN
Photo: MGN

UPDATE: DOTD is reporting that Highway 103 half a mile north of US 190 in Port Barre is closed indefinitely due to the water main break.

Officials are advising drivers to detour onto US 190 and Highway 741.

_________________________

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Customers of the Town of Port Barre and Water Works District #3 are currently without water due to a water main break.

Officials say the water will be out for an indefinite period of time while crews make repairs.

Once repairs are completed affected customers will be under a water boil advisory until samples are cleared by DHH.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s