UPDATE: Part of LA 103 closed in Port Barre due to water main break

UPDATE: DOTD is reporting that Highway 103 half a mile north of US 190 in Port Barre is closed indefinitely due to the water main break.

Officials are advising drivers to detour onto US 190 and Highway 741.

_________________________

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Customers of the Town of Port Barre and Water Works District #3 are currently without water due to a water main break.

Officials say the water will be out for an indefinite period of time while crews make repairs.

Once repairs are completed affected customers will be under a water boil advisory until samples are cleared by DHH.