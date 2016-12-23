Volunteers use ambulance to deliver presents to needy families in St. Landry Parish

Several organizations have come together to make the holidays a little more special this year for many families in St. Landry Parish.

This year Santa’s sleigh took on the shape of an ambulance. With the help of Med Express and a few generous souls, Christmas got a little bit sweeter for about a dozen families

“We went to the schools in the city of Opelousas and had the schools pick out families that were unfortunate to have a Christmas, and we’re giving it to them!” Opelousas Alderman Marvin Richard Senior told Dalfred Jones.

Richard, along with the I-49 Riders and Med Express, joined forces to be a blessing to the unfortunate this holiday season.

“I come from that life and I believe in giving back,” he explained.

The first stop was at the home of the Pickney’s.

Merlene Pickney, a mother of four, has suffered with kidney disease for about a year. With both kidneys gone, she can’t work because she’s waiting on a transplant.

Although she was beyond grateful for the outpour of love from the community, she wants to get back to supporting her family.

“I want to come back. I want to go back to work and provide for my children. This ain’t me. This ain’t me,” Merlene said.

For Alderman Richard, his position is all about helping those in need, and his partners have all invested in being the change they want to see.

“It’s a light in my heart to be able to see a smile on a kids face or a moms face knowing she’s doing the best job she can and just can’t give them a Christmas,” he said.

“It’s the season for spreading love and joy. And that’s the gratification I get,” Connie Shakesnider of Med Express told News 10.

What started as a small gift to nine families, by news time, the crew delivered the gifts to 20 families.