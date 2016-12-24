Acadiana Rotary Clubs give $1k in gift cards to flood victims

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Five rotary clubs from across Acadiana presented 6 families in the Derby Heights neighborhood with a gift that they say they’ll never forget.

The neighborhood was one of many impacted by the historic flood leaving several residents out of their homes for weeks.

Several homeowners were given a Doug Ashy gift card Friday morning loaded with $1000 to help with home repairs and renovations.

“We had 5 clubs come together for this project,” said Rotarian, Ken Stansbury, “and to be here this morning and to still see, since August, that they’re still in recovery mode, where a lot of the others have already made it past this point; it just means so much to just give them a little bit of motivation.”

“Its been a joy to help those individuals, but we really hope to bring attention to this area; this is months after the flood,” said Rotarian, Maureen Brennan. “So many of the residents here are still living in hotels or with relatives.

Derby Heights resident, William Gabriel, says its been a slow process on the road to recovery, but says this gift card will be a big help.

“It’s a blessing that this close to Christmas they were able to do this,” said Gabriel.

Lincoln Narcisse, another Derby Heights resident, says he was taken by surprise upon receiving the rotary club’s contribution.

“It’s definitely warm in knowing that, especially around Christmas time as we’re trying to get back in around this time, to know that we’re still being thought of,” said Narcisse.

“It feels really good to know that we were able to give them some assistance in assisting them with what’s needed,” said Rotarian, Wendy Foxbreaux.

The families were selected through an application process. The Rotarians say they were faced with the tough decision of only being able to select six families.

“Immediately we realized that there were so many more people needing help then we could do,” said Brennan.

The gift cards were funded through the rotary club’s grant money.

The Rotarians say they hope to be able to do more for the residents in the Derby Heights community.