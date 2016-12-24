Deadly start to Christmas weekend for Louisiana State Police

In West Jefferson Parish Friday night, Louisiana State Police Troop B investigated a serious injury crash on US 90B that involved 5 children, ranging in age from ten years to two years old.

A second, unrelated crash, was investigated this morning that resulted in a fatality. The common factors in both crashes were lack of seat belt usage and excessive speed.

Impairment was also a factor in the US 90B crash.

West Jefferson Parish – Last night, at approximately 9:45 pm, a 2002 Saturn SUV was traveling west on the elevated portion of US 90B near Ames Blvd. at a high rate of speed in the center lane. The Saturn was driven by 38 year old Jason Toups of Metairie, LA. For reasons under investigation, Toups lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of a Honda Pilot, driven by 34 year old Kimberly Smith of Marrero, LA. After striking the Honda, the Saturn struck the left guard rail and rolled several times. A 7 year old passenger in the cargo area of the Saturn was ejected onto the roadway and suffered critical injuries. Four other children riding in the Saturn suffered minor to moderate injuries during the crash. A two year old and four year old were in child seats; however, the seats were not properly installed. An 8 year old, who was not injured, was in the rear seat and secured with a seat belt. The last was a 10 year old that was seated in the cargo area with the 7 year old. All occupants were transported to local hospitals.

Police say Toups was not wearing a seat belt and was arrested for the following charges: DWI, Reckless Operation, Child Endangerment (5 counts), First Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Vehicular Negligent Injuring (2 counts), Child Restraint (2 counts), Seat Belt use (2 counts) and Suspended Driver’s License. He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. The crash remains under investigation.

In St. Charles Parish this morning, at approximately 7:20 am, Troopers investigated a fatal crash on US 90 east at mile post 237.4 in Des Allemands, LA. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Honda Accord, driven by 26 year old Johnathan Silvestri of Westwego, LA, was traveling west on US 90 in the left lane at a high rate of speed. For reasons under investigation, Silvestri lost control of the vehicle and traveled over the median and into the east bound lanes of travel. The Honda was struck by a 2015 Freightliner, driven by 58 year old Larry Brock of Bridge City, LA. Silvestri was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene. It is unknown if impairment is involved, however a toxicology test is pending an autopsy. Brock was not impaired and was properly restrained at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

In East Baton Rouge Parish shortly before 3:00 am Saturday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on US 61 south of LA 964. The crash took the life of 54 year old Hayes Davenport of Baker, LA. An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Davenport was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US 61 in a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis.

At the same time, 24 year old Sara-Ann Pierson of Zachary, LA was traveling northbound on US 61 in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox.While traveling the wrong way on US 61, Davenport’s vehicle struck Pierson’s vehicle head-on.

Davenport was properly restrained at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries.He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. Pierson was also properly restrained and sustained serious injuries. Impairment is suspected on the part of Davenport. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.