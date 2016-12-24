Family members remember man killed in Duson; says he was looking forward to becoming a grandpa

William Kline (Family submitted photo)
Duson, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting death of a Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon on Marigny Circle in Duson. Authorities identified the 54-year-old victim as William D. Kline.

Kline leaves behind a father, brother, and a son.  Family members say he was soon to be a grandfather.

22 year old Ferris Martin, and 30 year old Kevin Morrison, both of Lafayette, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Ferris Martin, (LPSO)
Kevin Morrison (LPSO)
Kevin Morrison (LPSO)

 

