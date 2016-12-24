Parents warned after suspicious male approaches children on W. St. Mary Blvd. in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA— Lafayette Police say at approximately 4:30pm Saturday they responded to a report of a suspicious subject approaching children in the 2300 block of W. St. Mary Blvd.

According to the children, an unknown white male in an older white minivan approached three children outside of their home and instructed them to get into his vehicle.

Police say the children ran away and alerted their parents and the suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival.

The children described the driver as an older white male. They said his vehicle has possible damage on the driver’s side and

Anyone with information about this vehicle or male subject is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS