Saints defeat Buccaneers, but are eliminated from playoff contention

The Saints playoff chances died before kickoff today, but that didn’t faze the Black and Gold, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-24.

Mark Ingram scored two touchdowns on the day, both on the ground, totaling six and fourteen yards. The Saints (7-8) other touchdown came off a Drew Brees to Travaris Cadet 11-yard connection. Brees finished the contest going 23-of-34 passing, for 299 yards.

Jameis Winston threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. Both of the interceptions were hauled in by Saints safety Jairus Byrd.

Sunday’s win marked the 94th regular season victory for Head Coach Sean Payton, breaking a tie with Jim Mora for most in franchise history.