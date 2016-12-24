Two charged after one year old found dead in home

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) Two people are accused of cruelty to juveniles after a one year old child was found dead at their home.

Lisa and Brad Bordelon, the child’s aunt and uncle, are facing four counts each after investigators were called to their home on Old Highway 15 Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Lisa Bordelon told them the child had been suffering from bronchitis, and would sometimes stop breathing at night or have shallow breaths.

Investigators say they found deplorable conditions at the home. The one year old had been sleeping on a mattress covered in stains, surrounded by dog feces and dirty diapers. They say they also found rotting food in the fridge. When asked, investigators say Lisa Bordelon claimed the conditions were bad because she was stressed.

Their bond is set at $40,000 each.