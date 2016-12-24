UPDATE: Suspects arrested in shooting of pizza delivery driver

DUSON, La. — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 54-year-old pizza delivery man Friday.

Ferris Martin, 22, and Kevin Morrison, 30, both of Lafayette, have been arrested and are charged with the first-degree murder of William D. Kline, of Duson. Kline, a Papa John’s delivery driver, was shot and killed Friday afternoon at a Duson apartment complex where he was found face down outside of an apartment.

He was reportedly found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies responded to the area to the report of a gunshot around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Marigny Circle.