Woman arrested for leaving infant at Walmart previously charged in hot car death of toddler in 2009

Officials have identified and arrested a woman who allegedly gave birth and left an infant in a trash can at the Walmart in New Roads.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kyandrea Thomas was arrested by New Roads Police Department shortly after noon on December 24. She is charged with attempted second degree murder.

Thomas was also arrested in 2009 on a negligent homicide charge after leaving a young child in a hot car.

Officials say they believe Thomas gave birth to the baby in the store and proceeded to throw the infant in the trash. She later checked herself into Lane Regional Medical Center, where she was later discharged and taken into custody immediately.

According to NRPD, the infant may have been found a Walmart employee.

Chief Deputy Joe Gannon with the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office says the baby was approximately 4 to 6 hours old when found. The baby was unresponsive at first, but medical personnel were able to stabilize the baby at the hospital. Officials are temporarily calling the baby girl Olivia.

The baby was initially taken to Pointe Coupee General Hospital for treatment and was then transferred to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge via Air Med flight.

According to EMS, the baby is currently in stable condition.