(CBS News) – British superstar George Michael has died, his publicist confirms to the Associated Press. He was 53.

Michael, whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, rose to fame as the lead singer of the pop-duo Wham!.

In 2011, the singer had a life-threatening bout of pneumonia.

At the time, he thanked the staff at Vienna General Hospital for keeping him alive in the intensive care unit.